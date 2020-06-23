Samsung Galaxy A51 gets new camera features with One UI 2.1 update

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Galaxy A51 starts receiving a new update.

Samsung Galaxy A51 starts receiving new camera features with the latest software update. Reportedly, the South Korean giant has added features like Single Take, My filters, Night hyper-lapse, and more. These features have been spotted on the latest firmware version A515FXXU3BTF4 on the Malaysian Galaxy A51 units.

According to a report by Tizenhelp, the new update brings in three new camera features, which include Single Take, My filters and Night hyper-lapse. Apart from these camera features, the Galaxy A51 also gets the latest June 2020 Android security patch. The update is currently being rolled out in Malaysia and it should be made available for the Indian units soon.

The report suggests that the new A515FXXU3BTF4 update for the Galaxy A51 weighs in at around 336MB in size and brings the June 1, 2020 security patch. Once the update is available in India, one should be able to install it by heading over to Settings > Software Update > Download & Install. Also, the phone will get a notification once the OTA update is available.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W adaptive fast charging technology.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

