Samsung Galaxy A31 now gets attractive cashback offers: Price, specifications

Samsung has announced yet another offer on their recently launched mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A31. The smartphone was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 21,999. For that, the phone brings a massive 5,000mAh battery, 6GB RAM and much more.

Now, the company has announced an instant cashback of Rs. 1000 on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy A31. This will essentially bring down the smartphone's effective price to Rs. 20,999.

Additionally, the customers buying the Galaxy A31 using ICICI Bank credit card on EMI will get an additional cashback of Rs. 1000. With that, the price of the phone will come down to Rs. 19,999.

The interested buyers can head over to Samsung's offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals to avail the new discount offer.

Given the situation going on due to the tensions between India and China, this is the right time for Samsung to target the audience that has been fascinated by Xiaomi and Realme smartphones. By announcing such offers, the South Korean giant should be able to attract some good amount of customers with anti-China sentiments racing down their hearts.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 sports a 6.4-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek 6768 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. Under the hood, there is a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

As for the optics, the Galaxy A31 houses a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 20MP selfie shooter.

