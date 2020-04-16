Samsung Galaxy A30s starts receiving Android 10 update: How to download, what’s new and more

Samsung Galaxy A30s starts receiving Android 10 update.

Samsung has finally started rolling out Android 10 update for its mid-range handset, the Galaxy A30s. The new update is based on Samsung’s OneUI 2.0 custom skin, which adds new features to the device. The smartphone was launched back in 2019 with Android 9 Pie.

Samsung Galaxy A30s is now receiving the new update in a few countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, Laos, Libya, Philippines, Malaysia, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. A report by SamMobile suggests that users living in the aforementioned countries have started receiving the update with the firmware version A307FNXXU2BTD1.

According to the report, the update started rolling out last week. Apart from the Android OS upgrade, the new update also bumps up the OneUI version along with the new March 2020 security patch.

As of now, there is no word on the India rollout. However, we can expect it to arrive sometime in May. Once the 1.5GB update has arrived, users can download and install it by heading over to Settings > Software update.

