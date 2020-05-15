Samsung Frame 2020 launching in India soon; to be Flipkart exclusive

Image Source : FLIPKART The Frame by Samsung

Samsung is now gearing up to bring the 2020 line up of its Frame TVs. Flipkart has already posted a dedicated page for the upcoming smart TV, which is a clear indication that it will be a Flipkart exclusive product. The e-commerce giant has also added a ‘Notify Me’ button, which will notify interested customers once the TV is listed on their website.

Flipkart’s‘ intrigue page’ has a couple of pictures of the Frame 2020 on display along with a product video. The smart TV is expected to launch in India in a week.

Samsung is yet to release more details about Frame 2020. The smart TV has already launched in some countries, however, we don’t know which variants will make their way to India.

Samsung launched the Frame last year in India. The TV was available in two sizes, 55-inch and 65-inch, with prices starting from Rs. 84,990. This time around, the company might bring three different sizes and the pricing could start at a little higher.

In case you are not aware, the Samsung Frame series is a range of Smart TVs that can double-up as an art display when not in use. The Frame flaunts such a design that helps it to look more of an art frame than a TV when one likes to switch to the Art Mode. The consumers will be able to download images from the Samsung Art Store to showcase various types of art. It even allows users to show off their own collection.

