Reliance Jio launches Rs. 251 prepaid plans: Here's how it competes against Airtel, Vodafone

Reliance Jio introduces another affordable plan.

Telecom giants in India recently took a hit after the new TRAI rules required them to hike the prices of their prepaid plans. Reliance Jio still managed to offer 1.5GB of data per day at just Rs. 199 where Airtel and Vodafone were charging Rs. 199 for a similar plan. The telecom operator has now come up with a new prepaid plan titled ‘Jio Cricket Pack’ and it is priced at Rs. 251. Here's what it brings to the table.

Reliance Jio is offering 2GB daily 4G data with the Rs. 251 plan. That's it! In order to cut down, the company is not offering any free calls or SMS messages with the new pack. The plan is focused solely on the users that need only data benefits. Jio's new Rs. 251 prepaid STV (Special Tariff Voucher) brings a validity of 51 days.

In comparison, Bharti Airtel has an affordable prepaid plan priced at Rs. 249 that offers 1.5GB of 4G data per day. The pack brings unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day and more. As for the validity, the plan offers only 28 days of validity on the prepaid plan.

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea also has a prepaid plan priced at around Rs. 249 that offers similar benefits as offered by Airtel. The plan brings 28 days validity, unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1.5GB data per day and more.

Reliance Jio is pushing towards the user base that only uses their Jio SIM just to surf the internet. This might come in handy for JioFi users as well.