Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Best 4G data plans under Rs 300

Here are the best 4G data plans under Rs. 300.

Reliance Jio has recently launched two budget-oriented prepaid plans priced at Rs. 49 and Rs. 69. While the plans bring attractive offers for the price, an average smartphone user in India wants more than that. Not all users want less data but they also do not want to spend as high as Rs. 500 on a prepaid 4G data plan. So, here are some 4G data plans with unlimited calls for Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea prepaid users:

Rs. 298 Airtel Prepaid Plan

Under the Rs. 298 plan, Airtel offers 2GB of 4G data per day for a validity of 28 days. In the period of almost a month, the users can also make truly unlimited calls without any cap on the minutes. Further, users also get 100 SMS messages per day. As for additional benefits, the users can take advantage of Wynk Music and Airtel Xtreme Premium app along with access to free caller tunes.

As an alternative, users can also try out the Rs. 279 plan that brings the same benefits but cuts down the data to 1.5GB per day. In exchange, it offers free Rs 4 lakh Term Life Insurance from HDFC Life.

Rs. 249 Jio Prepaid Plan

Jio has a huge portfolio of 4G data plans for prepaid users. One of the most popular plans has to be the Rs. 299 prepaid plan. The plan offers 2GB data per day for 28 days resulting in a total of 56GB data. The validity period also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. Unlike Airtel and Vodafone, Jio only offers truly unlimited calls from Jio to Jio as calls made to other networks are capped with an FUP of 1,000 minutes.

Rs. 299 Vodafone Prepaid Plan

As for Vodafone Idea, the subscribers can opt for the Rs. 299 plan. The prepaid plan brings 2GB 4G data per day to the table alongside unlimited calls. It also offers 100 SMS messages per day. Apart from the usual benefits, the users will also get access to the Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs. 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs. 999.

As of writing this article, the company is offering double data on Rs. 249 plan making it a more sensible option over the Rs. 299 plan. With similar benifits and 28 days of validity, the pack brings in 1.5GB+1.5GB data per day resulting in 3GB 4G data every day.

How to recharge online?

In order to initiate a recharge, one can head over to third-party apps like PayTM or Google Pay and tap on the mobile recharge section. Alternatively, the user can also download and install the MyJio, Airtel app or MyVodafone app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to recharge.