Reliance Jio announces new prepaid plans starting at just Rs. 49: Here are the details

Jio announces new prepaid plans.

Reliance Jio has just launched yet another prepaid plan that targets the audience looking for budget options. While Jio has made validity changes to the existing Rs. 49 plan, they have also added another Rs. 69 plan to their portfolio. While the plans sound tempting at their respective prices, they are available only for JioPhone users.

Jio Rs. 49 recharge plan

Jio earlier had the Rs. 49 plan for its JioPhone but it was later replaced by the Rs. 75 all-in-one plan. The company has now brought back the plan with more benefits. The Rs. 49 prepaid recharge plan for JioPhone now brings 14 days validity. The plan now offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling whereas Jio to Non-Jio come with a FUP cap of 250 minutes. It also adds in 2GB of 4G data alongside 25 SMS messages throughout the validity period. Just like every other plan, the company has also added a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Jio Rs. 69 recharge plan

Jio has just launched the Rs. 69 plan to its portfolio that also brings 14 days of validity. Just like the Rs. 49 plan, this one also offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 250 minutes of Jio to Non-Jio calls. In addition to that, the plan comes with 25 SMS messages that can be used within the 14-day validity period. The difference here is the data. Jio is offering 7GB data with the Rs. 69 plan where users will get 0.5GB 4G data per day.

Meanwhile, the company recently upgraded it Rs. 2020 recharge plan to Rs. 2121. The new plan now offers 1.5GB of daily data alongside unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 12000 FUB minutes for other networks. The plan also brings unlimited SMS messages capped at 100 SMS messages per day. The plan packs in a validity of 336 days.