Jio introduces 4X Benefit offer for prepaid users to get discounts: Know what benefits it provides

Image Source : JIO Jio's new offer introduced

Reliance Jio has been introducing several offers for users to get the most from the telecom operator. Trying to provide more benefits to users, Jio has now introduced the 4X Benefit offer for people to get rewards. Read on to know more about the new offer by Jio.

Jio 4X Benefit offer

As part of the offer, prepaid Jio users will get discounts on electronics, apparel (both online and offline), and footwear from stores such as Reliance Digital, Trends, Trends Footwear, and Ajio.

For this, prepaid users are just required to recharge their Jio numbers this month. In return, users will win discount vouchers that can be used to to get discounts on the aforementioned shopping portals.

Users will have to make sure they conduct a recharge of Rs. 249 or above this month and they will automatically get coupons in their MyJio app's Coupons section. Just to clear the air, the offer is valid for this month only, hence, users will be required to recharge their numbers soon to get the advantage of discounts. Additionally, the 4X Benefit offer is valid for both existing and new Jio users.

In related news, Jio is reportedly offering some users with free additional 2GB of high-speed data per day. The offer comes with a validity of 5 days. To recall, Jio allegedly did a similar thing last month when it began providing some users with free 2GB of data for 4 days, totalling up to 8GB of extra data. Additionally, Jio has also updated its Work From Home add-on plans (Rs. 251, Rs. 201, Rs. 151) with a validity of 30 days. Previously, the add-on packs lasted until the existing prepaid plan expired.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage