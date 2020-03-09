Reliance Jio Rs. 4,999 long-term prepaid plan makes entry again: See what all it includes

Jio's Rs. 4,999 plan has a validity of 360 days

Reliance Jio has added yet another prepaid plan -- the Rs. 4,999 prepaid plan -- to its existing list of recharge plans in India. The new Jio plan is a long-term pack that has been reintroduced by the telecom operator in the country. Read on to know all about the long-term prepaid plan by Jio.

Jio Rs. 4,999 prepaid plan: Validity, Features

The new Rs. 4,999 long-term prepaid pack comes with a validity of 360 days and offers and a total of 350GB of 4G data throughout the validity. The plan doesn't come with a 'per day' limit on internet usage, hence, it can be utilised that way a user wants to. Following the consumption of the entire 350GB of 4G data, users will be able to use free data at 64Kbps.

Much like the other prepaid plans, users will also get free unlimited voice calling for Jio to Jio calling. As for calls made other networks, there will a FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 12,000 minutes.

Additionally, the plan provides users with 100 SMSs per day and access to various Jio apps] as a complimentary subscription.

Jio Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 2,121 prepaid plans

Reliance Jio also has two existing long-term prepaid plans -- the Rs. 1,299 and the Rs. 2,121 plans. Both plans offer a validity of 336 days. While the Rs. 1,299 plan provides users with 24GB of total 4G data, the Rs. 2,121 plan offers 504GB of 4G data, which will be 1.5GB data per day. The Rs. 1,299 plan has a total of 3,600 SMSs and the Rs. 2,121 plan offers 100 SMSs per day.

Furthermore, both plans offer Jio to Jio free unlimited voice calls, FUP of 12,000 calls to other networks, and complimentary access to Jio apps.

