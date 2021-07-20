Redmi Note 10T 5G with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi Note 10T 5G launched in India.

Redmi Note 10T 5G has just arrived in India as a part of the company's successful Redmi Note 10-lineup. It is a special one for Xiaomi as it is first 5G phone with the Redmi branding in India. It is also one of the cheapest 5G smartphones you can buy in India. The key highlights of the smartphone include the triple rear cameras, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Specifications

Redmi Note 10T 5G features a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The dual-SIM handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on Android 11 based MIUI right out of the box. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

As for the optics, the Mi 11 Lite sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Price in India, Availability

Redmi Note 10T 5G will be available across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores starting 26th July, 12 noon. It will also be soon available across all offline retail stores. The introductory price of the smartphone is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB model. In addition to that, HDFC credit-card members can avail discounts of up to Rs. 1000.