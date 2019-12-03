Redmi K30 poster shows a unique back design with a quad-camera setup

Image Source : WEIBO Redmi K30 is confirmed to get a quad-camera setup at the back.

Xiaomi is launching yet another smartphone this month, the Redmi K30. The all-new Redmi K30 series will be a successor to the Redmi K20 series and they will offer a ton of improvements. The new smartphone will also be the first under the Redmi series to come with 5G support. Redmi K30 is also expected to come with a dual-camera punch-hole design at the front similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Now, in a recent poster, we can see the back design of the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi did a great job in designing the Redmi K20 and people are eagerly waiting to see how they will make the Redmi K30 series different. As soon as one looks at the poster, it will remind them of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. While the circular design is inspired by the Huawei device, the camera setup is drawn from the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Apart from the vertical camera setup, the poster also shows the gradient design on the back panel. Apart from a good looking camera setup, the rest of the phone is left clean. Since it is the first-ever 5G phone that Redmi has on offer, the company flaunts it by putting a 5G logo right below the camera setup. Also, there is a Redmi logo vertically written, just like we saw on the Redmi K20 series.

As for as the specifications are concerned, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.66-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz high refresh rate. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 chipset along with 5G support. It is also most likely to come with a 60-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor at the back.

