Redmi 9i launching in India on September 15: Here's what to expect

Image Source : XIAOMI / TWITTER Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi 9i in India soon.

Xiaomi, via its official Twitter handle, has announced that it will soon be bringing a new budget-oriented smartphone in India. The company has announced the launch of the Redmi 9i will take place in the country on September 15. With the teaser image posted on the social media website, the company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with a waterdrop style notch and 4GB of RAM.

Apart from that, Xiaomi has also teased that the upcoming budget-oriented device will come with a 3.5mm audio jack support. It will feature all the physical buttons including the power and volume buttons on the right edge. The Redmi 9i teaser image also suggests that there could be a Blue colour variant along with other colours.

The Redmi 9i is said to come with a huge display and come with microSD card support. This will make the smartphone a great option for people looking to have a great content consumption experience. Besides that, the phone is also said to pack in a huge battery, which could be upwards of 4,000mAh.

The smartphone is also said to run on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system right out of the box. Apart from this, the company has not mentioned much about the device in the teasers. Also, there are not many leaks out there regarding the upcoming device.

Xiaomi Redmi 9i is expected to launch in India for under Rs. 10,000. More details including the exact price and specifications of the smartphone will be revealed at the online-only launch event on September 15

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage