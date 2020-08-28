Redmi 9A India launch set for September 2: Here's what to expect

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi 9A launching in India on September 2.

Xiaomi has been on a spree of launching smartphones lately. The company recently launched the Redmi 9 Prime in India following with the launch of the Redmi 9 on Thursday. Now, the company is gearing up to bring a new entry-level device as a part of the Redmi 9 series. The Redmi 9A is expected to launch in the country on September 2 and is expected to go on sale for the first time on September 4.

Just like the other recent launches, the Redmi 9A will also be launched via an online-only launch event. The event is scheduled to begin at 12 PM on September 2. The event will be live-streamed via Redmi and Xiaomi’s official YouTube channel, where the fans can tune in.

The upcoming Redmi 9A is expected to be similar to the one launched in Malaysia alongside the Redmi 9C. With the launch of the Redmi 9A, Xiaomi India will have a total of three smartphones with the Redmi 9 moniker.

As for the specifications, the Redmi 9A that was launched in Malaysia comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Redmi 9A sports a single 13-megapixel camera at the back. Upfront, it features a 5MP selfie snapper.

In Malaysia, the Redmi 9A is priced at MYR 359 (roughly Rs. 6,300) for the base variant. The smartphone is available in Nature Green, Sea Blue and Midnight Black colour options.

