Xiaomi Redmi 9 arriving in India on August 27; Will be an Amazon exclusive

Xiaomi is all prepped up to launch another smartphone in its Redmi 9 series -- the Redmi 9 -- in India. The company, which just teased the launch of the smartphone, has now confirmed its date of arrival in the country. Read on to know more about the device.

Redmi 9 India launch on August 27

As per a tweet by Redmi India, the Redmi 9 will launch in India on August 27. In addition to this, the smartphone will be available exclusively via Amazon India as per a listing on the online portal.

The Redmi 9 will become a part of the Redmi 9 series that already includes the Redmi Note 9, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and the most recent, the Redmi 9 Prime. The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C that was launched back in June globally.

If it turns out to be a rebranded Redmi 9C, it will come with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Dot Notch display and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The smartphone comes in two RAM/Storage options: 2GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB. However, given that the company has been emphasizing on 'more RAM,' there could be different RAM/Storage variants for India.

On the camera front, the device comes with three rear cameras (13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor). The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, runs MIUI based on Android 10, and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

While pricing details aren't known, its starting price could fall under Rs. 10,000. To know more about the Redmi 9, we need to wait until the August 27 launch event. Hence, stay tuned.

