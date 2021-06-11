Realme X, Realme XT get realme UI 2.0 early access update: Here's what you need to know

Image Source : REALME Realme X, Realme XT get realme UI 2.0 early access update.

Realme has started early access roll out of realme UI 2.0 for the users of realme X and realme XT, following the realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) roadmap. Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 brings unlimited customization options. The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the Realme UI's new features based on Android 11 for the first time.

The update also reaffirms Realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. And continuing the trend Realme X and Realme XT are now fetching the June realme UI 2.0 update respectively. The realme UI 2.0 early access is rolled out and the users have to go fill an application in the form of Google forms for requesting the update. The update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially.

Before you go ahead with installing the early access version of realme UI 2.0, here are a few things you should keep in mind:

Please make sure your phone is not rooted.

To prevent data loss, please backup your personal data before proceeding.

Some third-party application versions might not be compatible with Android 11 yet, after updating these applications might not be available or crash on your device.Therefore, it is recommended to update all your applications to the latest version available on the Play Store before your update.

The Early Access versions may have an unpredictable impact on your phone and effect on daily use.

Please ensure that the available phone storage is more than 5GB. Otherwise there will be a risk of update failure (To check the phone storage head to Settings > Additional Settings > Storage).

Due to unpredictable factors such as network communication and strategy adjustment, it is not possible to guarantee that every applicant will receive the update. In case the update is not received, we suggest you patiently wait for the official release.