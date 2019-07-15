Monday, July 15, 2019
     
Realme X and Realme 3i Highlights of the launch event

Realme launches the Realme X, Reame X Master Edition, Realme X Spiderman edition and Realme 3i in India. The Realme X price in India starts at Rs 16,999 and the Realme 3i price starts at Rs 7,999.

New Delhi Updated on: July 15, 2019 13:58 IST
Realme has launched its latest flagship in India called the Realme X, along with the budget Realme 3i. Apart from Realme X, the company has also launched the Realme X Master Edition and the Realme X Spiderman edition. The Realme X comes in two variants of 4GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage. Realme X price starts at Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM variant and Rs 19,999 for 8GB RAM variant. The Realme X Master edition designed by Naoto Fukasawa comes in two colour options of Onion and Garlic and is priced at Rs 19,999, while the Realme X Spiderman edition is priced at Rs 20,999.

Realme 3i price in India starts at Rs 7,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB, while the 4GB RAM+64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999.

  • July 15, 2019 1:39 PM (IST)

    Realme X Master edition and SpiderMan edition launch

    Both the phones will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores at the same time in early August.

  • July 15, 2019 1:35 PM (IST)

    Realme X SpiderMan edition price

    The Realme X spiderman edition price is Rs 20,999

  • July 15, 2019 1:34 PM (IST)

    Realme X master edition

    The Realme X master edition price is at Rs 19,999

  • July 15, 2019 1:33 PM (IST)

    Realme X first sale

    The first sale date will start at 24th July 12 Noon

  • July 15, 2019 1:32 PM (IST)

    Realme X price

    The Realme X 4GB+128GB price in India is Rs 16,999 and the 8GB+128GB price is Rs 19,999.

  • July 15, 2019 1:30 PM (IST)

    Now comes the Realme X Spider Man: Far from Home Gift box

    It comes with Spider-Man themed case and a theme UI inspired by Spider-Man

  • July 15, 2019 1:28 PM (IST)

    Now comes the Realme X Master Edition

    The Realme X Master Edition comes designed by Naoto Fukasawa and comes in two colour options of Onion and Garlic.

  • July 15, 2019 1:25 PM (IST)

    User interface and OS

    It runs on Color OS 6 on top of Android Pie

  • July 15, 2019 1:24 PM (IST)

    Dolby Atmos

    Realme X DOLBY ATMOS for enhanced audio experiance

  • July 15, 2019 1:18 PM (IST)

    Fast charging

    The Realme X will come with VOOC 3.0 20W charger within the box.

  • July 15, 2019 1:17 PM (IST)

    Realme X Preformance

    The Realme X comes powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 CPU and will come in 4GB+128GB storage, along with 8GB+128GB storage options.

  • July 15, 2019 1:14 PM (IST)

    Realme X front camera

    On the front is a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera with f/2.0 and features AI beauty and group beautification.

  • July 15, 2019 1:12 PM (IST)

    Realme X rear camera

    It comes with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 along with a 5MP secondary camera. The camera features nightscape, chroma boost, stylish portrait mode.

  • July 15, 2019 1:09 PM (IST)

    Realme X design

    It comes with the S-Shaped Light curve at the back and is 9.4mm thin and goes thinner at the bottom by 8.6mm. 

  • July 15, 2019 1:08 PM (IST)

    Realme X colour options

    Realme X will launch in two colour options of Space Blue and Polar White. 

  • July 15, 2019 1:07 PM (IST)

    In-display fingerprint technology

    Realme X comes with the latest in-display fingerprint technology that is powered by Goodix and is 8 per cent faster than the older generation. 

  • July 15, 2019 1:04 PM (IST)

    Realme X display

    It comes with a 6.53 Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5: 9 ration (2340x1080).

  • July 15, 2019 1:03 PM (IST)

    Realme X selfie poo-up camera

    Realme X is the pop camera has a life of 10 years usage and gets a sapphire glass that protects it from scratch

  • July 15, 2019 1:00 PM (IST)

    Realme India product manager Nidhi Bhatia takes the stage to launch the Realme X

    Realme X will be the most affordable full screen smartphone in India.

  • July 15, 2019 12:58 PM (IST)

    Realme Accessories

    Realme accessories include Realme C2 clear case that is priced at Rs 149, Realme X soft silicon case will be priced at Rs 399, along with Micro USB cable for Rs 199, standard 10W adaptor for Rs 499, VOOC 3.0 20W Type C cable at Rs 399 and VOOC 3.0 20W adaptor at Rs 999.

  • July 15, 2019 12:54 PM (IST)

    Realme 3i first sale

    Reame 3i first sale will start on 23rd July 2019, 12 noon and will be available on Flipkart.

  • July 15, 2019 12:53 PM (IST)

    Realme 3i specifications and price

    Realme 3i 3GB+32GB price is Rs 7,999 and 4GB+64GB price is Rs 9,999.

  • July 15, 2019 12:51 PM (IST)

    Realme 3i display

    It comes with a 6.22-inch Dewdrop full-screen HD+ display with thin bezels and 88.30 per cent screen to body ratio.

  • July 15, 2019 12:49 PM (IST)

    Realme 3i camera

    The Realme 3i houses a 13MP selfie camera with f/2.0 large aperture and 1.12um 5P Lens, along with a 13MP f/1.8 main camera along with a 2MP f/2.4 secondary camera at the back.

  • July 15, 2019 12:47 PM (IST)

    Realme 3i battery

    The Realme 3i houses a 4230mAh battery that offers 21 hours of web experience, 11 hours of playing PUBG and 13 hours of youtube

  • July 15, 2019 12:45 PM (IST)

    Realme 3i CPU

    Realme 3i comes powered by 2GHz Helio P60 12nm CPU backed with Mali G72 GPU

  • July 15, 2019 12:43 PM (IST)

    Realme 3i colors

    Realme 3i will be available in gradient diamond design and will be available in three colours of Diamond Black, Diamond Red and Diamond Blue

  • July 15, 2019 12:41 PM (IST)

    Realme 3i

    The event begins with Realme 3i

  • July 15, 2019 12:35 PM (IST)

    Realme second largest online smartphone brand

    Realme has become the second largest online smartphone brand, surpassing Samsung.

  • July 15, 2019 12:32 PM (IST)

    Realme X launch event

    The Realme X launch event begins and the stage is set by the company CEO Madhav Seth.

