Realme X and Realme 3i Highlights of the launch event

Realme has launched its latest flagship in India called the Realme X, along with the budget Realme 3i. Apart from Realme X, the company has also launched the Realme X Master Edition and the Realme X Spiderman edition. The Realme X comes in two variants of 4GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage. Realme X price starts at Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM variant and Rs 19,999 for 8GB RAM variant. The Realme X Master edition designed by Naoto Fukasawa comes in two colour options of Onion and Garlic and is priced at Rs 19,999, while the Realme X Spiderman edition is priced at Rs 20,999.

Realme 3i price in India starts at Rs 7,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB, while the 4GB RAM+64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999.