Realme UI announced in India: Customisable app icons, Focus mode and more

Realme UI comes with customisable app icons, Focus mode and more

Realme has announced its own OS skin called the Realme UI in India. As a reminder, the Chinese company made its announcement back at the Realme X2 launch event in December 2019. Here are all the features the Realme UI offers.

Realme UI Features

The Realme UI comes with the ability to customise app icons with various shapes and sizes. The UI supports high-brightness and high-saturation colours that will be more appealing, especially to the millennials.

Realme’s skin, which is based on Android 10, is driven by quantum animation engine. The engine is expected to enhance the display fluency and optimisation. There are also 11 new wallpapers that take inspiration from nature.

Additional features include Google Digital Wellbeing’s Focus mode, personal information protection feature for privacy and security of users, three-finger screenshot ability, among others.

Apart from this, Realme UI brings in Android 10 features such as the dark mode, smart reply, gesture navigation, support for edge-to-edge displays, and a lot more.

Realme UI Supported Devices

The new Realme UI will be compatible with the following Realme smartphones:

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3

Realme 3i

Realme XT

Realme X

Realme X2

Realme X2 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5

Realme 5s

Realme 2 Pro

Realme C2.

Realme UI Availability

The Realme UI will be available for the aforementioned Realme devices in phases and will reach all smartphones by Quarter 3, 2020.

