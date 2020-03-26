Realme Smartwatch teased by CEO, Realme 6 Pro Purple variant coming soon: All you need to know

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth teases the upcoming smartwatch.

Realme recently launched the Realme Band in India. It was teased by CEO Madhav Sheth on their YouTube show "Ask Madhav" way before the launch. Using a similar approach, the company has already teased its upcoming smartwatch on the same show. He even claimed that the smartwatch will be launching in India soon. Not only for a gist but the CEO wore the wearable device for the complete episode.

On the first look, the design of the upcoming smartwatch looks quite similar to the Apple Watch series. Unlike a lot of WearOS watches that come with a circular dial, the Realme smartwatch gets a square design. The variant Sheth was wearing had a black strap on it. There are chances that the company might launch a couple of other variants or at least sell more colours separately. Just like on the Realme Buds Air and the Realme Band, the company might bring its signature Yellow colour to the smartwatch strap as well.

Apart from the smartwatch, the CEO also confirmed that a Purple colour variant of the Realme 6 Pro will soon be launching in India. To go against Xiaomi, the company is also working on bringing Realme Bluetooth speakers to the market.

Further, the executive revealed that Realme 6 Pro exclusive features including front camera slow motion and UIS will be coming to the Realme 6 via an OTA update in April. However, features like Nightscape 3.0 and Tripod mode will not be able to make it since they require upgraded hardware. Hence, those features will stick to the Realme 6 Pro and come in future Realme smartphones.

Lastly, Madhav Sheth also announced that the Realme Band is expected to get new watch faces in the future. He also added that the company has already rolled out a fix for the call notification bug and the update should be available via the Google Play Store.