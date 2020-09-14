Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A arriving in India on September 21: All you need to know

Image Source : REALME Upcoming Realme Narzo 20 series

Realme is all prepped to add new smartphones in its recently-unveiled Narzo series in India this month. The new Narzo 20 series, consisting of the Narzo 20, the Narzo 20 Pro, and the Narzo 20A, will be successors to the Realme Narzo 10 and the Realme Narzo 10A launched a couple of months ago. Read on to know more about the forthcoming Realme smartphones.

Realme Narzo 20 series launch in India

The company has started sending out the media invites for the Realme Narzo 20 series launch, which is scheduled for September 21 at 12:30 pm. The new Realme Narzo smartphones will come with Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top as the main USP, becoming one of the early smartphone makers to adopt the latest Android 11.

The invite features three smartphones with a glimpse of their rear panels. While there is no surety, the one with vertical triple rear camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner could be the Realme Narzo 20A and the one with three rear cameras in a square module and a back-placed fingerprint sensor could be the Realme Narzo 20. The third one with four rear cameras arranged vertically and a possible in-display fingerprint sensor could be the high-end Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

While details regarding the three smartphones aren't fully known, it was recently leaked that the Narzo 20A could come in two RAM/Storage options (3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB) and have Victory Blue and Glory Silver as the two colour options. The Narzo 20 is expected to get 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB RAM/Storage variants and the same colour options as the Narzo 20A. The Narzo 20 Pro, on the other hand, is likely to get more RAM and storage: 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. It could come in Black Ninja and White Knight colour variants.

Other details regarding the Realme Narzo 20 smartphones aren't known. Although, the devices are expected to fall in the budget segment and have gaming-centric processors. We will update you more about the devices once more details surface. Therefore, stay tuned.

