Realme Narzo 10 to be available in India today via Flipkart: Price, features and more

Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 10 in That Green and That White colours

Last week, Realme introduced the much-rumoured Realme Narzo series in India, containing the Realme Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A. The new Narzo smartphones are meant for the Gen Z and are touted as gaming and camera-centric devices. The Realme Narzo 10, which is the elder sibling in the series, will now be up for grabs in India, starting today. Read on to know more about it.

Realme Narzo 10 sale in India: Price, Availability, Offers

The Realme Narzo 10 will go on sale in India at 12 pm via the online portal Flipkart, as well as, the company's India website. Additionally, it will be available offline in select places such as Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Kerala today. The smartphone will be delivered in green and orange zones in the country, as per the Coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 11,999 for a single 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As for the offers, interested users can get a 5% instant cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and EMI option too.

Realme Narzo 10 Features, Specifications

The Realme Narzo 10 comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 gaming-focused processor as its highlight, becoming the first in India to be powered by the G80 SoC. Another highlight is the camera department that houses a quad-camera setup at the back, rated at a 48MP primary camera, a 119-degree Ultra-wide lens, a B&W lens, and a Macro lens. The one at the front is configured at 16MP.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with Eye Care mode. It comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 256GB with the use of a memory card. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging and reverse charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Additionally, the Realme Narzo 10 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers two colour options, namely, That Green and That White.

