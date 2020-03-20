Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launching in India on March 26: Expected price, specifications and more

Realme Narzo smartphone series to debut in India on March 26. Here's what to expect.

Realme Narzo smartphone series are launching in India on March 26. After a couple of teasers, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has finally revealed the names of teh upcoming smartphones, the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. According to the recent teasers, the upcoming Narzo 10 will pack a quad-camera setup at the back whereas the 10A will get away with a dual-camera setup. The camera array will be placed just like the recent Realme smartphones including the Realme 6 series.

As for the launch, Realme will be showcasing the new devices via an online live stream on March 26. The event will be streamed live via Realme's YouTube channel as well as various social media handles at 12.30 PM IST. As the launch date is getting closer, the company has updated its promotion webpage to tease the design as well as the key features of the upcoming smartphone series.

According to the website, the phones will sport 6.5-inch displays with waterdrop-style notches. The display will have an 89.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Apart from that, the teasers also suggest that the upcoming smartphones will be backed by 5,000mAh batteries.

Also Read: Realme X50 Pro 5G Review: The 5G era is closer than you think

The company has also added some images shot on the new Realme smartphones, which suggest that the Narzo 10 will feature a 48MP camera at the back. The website also claims that the upcoming smartphone series will bring A-Class latest processor for the first time in India.