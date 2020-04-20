Realme Narzo series launch in India postponed yet again

Realme Narzo series

Realme recently announced that it will finally launch its new Narzo series (containing the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10a) in India on April 21, that is, tomorrow. However, the launch has yet again been delayed since e-commerce websites can't sell smartphones and electronics amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The new order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) restricts the sale of non-essential products until May 3. Read on to know more.

Realme Narzo series launch delayed

As announced by Realme via an official statement, the Realme Narzo series launch in India has been postponed until further notice. Additionally, the other Realme smartphones sale via online platforms have also been delayed.

The statement read, "In alignment with the recent order shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India on the prohibition of the supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies, Realme has decided to postpone the online sales of its smartphones and the launch of its Narzo series until further notice. Thanks for all your support as always."

To recall, the Realme Narzo series was previously slated to launch on March 26. However, got delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

Realme Narzo series expected features, specifications

While details regarding the new Realme Narzo 10 and the Realme Narzo 10a aren't fully known, the devices are expected to be gaming and performance-centric and meant for youngsters. While the Realme Narzo 10 will have a quad-rear camera setup, the Narzo 10a will get three rear cameras. The smartphones will come with A-grade gaming-focused processors, have huge 5,000mAh batteries with Quick Charge fast charging tech. Additionally, the devices could fall in the affordable segment and be priced below Rs. 20,000.

