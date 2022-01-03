realme GT Master Edition receives UI 3.0 update, running on Android 12 OS

Follow us on Image Source : PR realme UI update

realme has started to roll out the early access of realme UI 3.0 update for its realme GT Master Edition, following the Android 12 roadmap.

realme UI 3.0 is based on Android 12 OS and comes with a number of customization options, states the company. The early access program has aimed at inviting the fans to experience the new realme UI features which run on Android 12 OS.

The company has further stated that the latest update reaffirms the commitment of the company towards providing regular and timely updates to its existing devices.

The realme UI 3.0 early access was first rolled out on December 31, 2021, and a limited set of users got the updates in the first phase. The company further claims that the new update will provide seamless fun and will continue to improvise the functionality, fluency, customizability, security and privacy that the users have been concerned about.