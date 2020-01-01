Realme ColorOS to now get ads: Here's how you can disable them

Realme to soon introduce ads to ColorOS

After Xiaomi, now Realme is gearing up to add advertisements to its custom user interface, ColorOS. The company has announced that the ads will start popping up on Realme smartphones with their upcoming update.

Why ads now?

The whole concept behind showing ads is earning money. Companies like Xiaomi and Realme are able to flaunt aggressive price tags by keeping razor-thin margins on their products. However, in order to sustain in the market, they need alternate ways to earn money. One of the easiest methods is advertisements. After selling a good amount of phones and getting brand recognization, Realme is now ready to throw-in ads on its custom UI.

How to disable these ads?

While Realme would appreciate that its users support them, these ads can get really annoying after some time. So, here's how you can disable them on your smartphone.

Head over to the Settings app on your Realme smartphone

Go to Additional Settings > Get Recommendations

Disable the Content Recommendations option

The ads will be enabled on all Realme smartphones including Realme X2 Pro, Realme X2, Realme 5s, Realme C2 and more. It will only be enabled on phones running ColorOS 6 and above. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer calls these ads as "Content recommendation" and it will promote apps and commercial links. Just like Xiaomi smartphones, Realme phones will also get ads in the Phone Manager app and the Security Check page after installing new apps. Realme claims that their ad system will "ensure the protection of your privacy and compliance with relevant laws and regulations."