Image Source : TWITTER/REALMEMOBILES Realme C2 set to go on sale today at 12 Noon via Realme.com and Flipkart

Realme C2 is set to go on sale today again via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 pm (noon). Since its launch, the company has sold many phones via flash sales. The Realme C2 is a budget device that comes in two variants of 2GB RAM+ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage.

Realme C2 specifications

The Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 720x1560 pixels resolution. It runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor backed with 2GB RAM+ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage.

It gets a dual rear camera setup at the back that includes a 13 Megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 2 Megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 5 Megapixel camera for selfies.

Realme C2 price and sale offers

Realme C2 price starts at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB variant and Rs 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. The phone will be available with sale offers wherein Flipkart will provide a 5 per cent discount via Axis Bank Buzz credit card, while Realme.com offers 10 per cent SuperCash cashback up to Rs. 1,000 for purchases made using MobiKwik.

