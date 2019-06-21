Friday, June 21, 2019
     
Realme C2 set to go on flash sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme website

The Realme C2 price in India starts at Rs 5,999 for 2GB+16GB storage and goes all the way to Rs 7,999.

New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2019 11:59 IST
Realme C2 was launched in April with Realme 3 Pro and will be going on sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme website. The Realme C2 is a budget smartphone that comes with Helio P22 processor and runs on Android Pie, based on ColorOS 6.0.

Realme C2 specs

The Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display and is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core Helio P22 processor and is available in three storage options of 2GB RAM+16GB, 2GB RAM+32GB and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. It runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and sports a dual-camera setup comprising of a 13MP camera and 2MP camera. For selfies, it comes equipped with a 5 MP AI camera.

Realme C2 Price

The Realme C2 price in India starts at Rs 5,999 for 2GB+16GB storage, Rs 6,999 for 2GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs 7,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage. Last week, another storage line up was added of 2 GB RAM+ 32 GB storage that is priced at Rs 6,993. 

The phone will be available in two colour variants of Diamond Blue and Diamond Black.

