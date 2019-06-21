Image Source : REALME Realme C2 set to go on flash sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme website

Realme C2 was launched in April with Realme 3 Pro and will be going on sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme website. The Realme C2 is a budget smartphone that comes with Helio P22 processor and runs on Android Pie, based on ColorOS 6.0.

Also, read: International Yoga day 2019: Fitness bands you can buy under Rs 5,000

Realme C2 specs

The Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display and is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core Helio P22 processor and is available in three storage options of 2GB RAM+16GB, 2GB RAM+32GB and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. It runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and sports a dual-camera setup comprising of a 13MP camera and 2MP camera. For selfies, it comes equipped with a 5 MP AI camera.

Realme C2 Price

The Realme C2 price in India starts at Rs 5,999 for 2GB+16GB storage, Rs 6,999 for 2GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs 7,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage. Last week, another storage line up was added of 2 GB RAM+ 32 GB storage that is priced at Rs 6,993.

The phone will be available in two colour variants of Diamond Blue and Diamond Black.

Also, read: Vivo's new charger can fully charge a 4000mAh battery in just 13 minutes