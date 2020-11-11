Realme becomes the top player in wearable smartwatch segment in India in September

Image Source : REALME Realme Watch

Realme garnered 22.1 per cent market share in the wearable watch category in India in the month of September, thus leading the segment, the company said on Wednesday. Realme Watch was the most shipped device in the last consecutive two quarters with a market share of 24.1 per cent in Q3 and 21.3 per cent in Q2.

Moreover, Realme Watch was the most shipped device in 2020 until September this year, as per IDC India's ‘Monthly Wearable Device Tracker, September'20'.

"Realme smartwatch is one of the most attractive and feature-packed fitness trackers in the market. This kind of achievement pushes us to strive harder and move closer to our vision of becoming the leading tech-lifestyle brand in India and worldwide," said Madhav Sheth, VP-Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe.

"Given the overwhelming response, we will soon introduce Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro, embodying Realme's spirit of innovation further," he informed.

The Realme smartwatch is equipped with a real-time SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitor and also features the top-level PPG heart rate sensor from Goodix as the heart rate monitoring is achieved by emitting specific wavelength green light to the skin, and then detecting the reflected light.

The device monitors physical activity with 14 different sports modes, and can automatically track walking and running, which makes step monitoring a hassle-free process.

