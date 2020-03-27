Realme 5 catches fire while kept in a pocket: Here's what Realme has to say

Image Source : MYSMARTPRICE Realme 5 exploded

In a recent case of smartphone explosion, a Realme 5 smartphone caught fire and exploded while it was in the user's pocket. The incident took place in Haryana, India. While this seems like yet another smartphone explosion case leaving the company in a weird position, this time, it turns out that Realme wasn't really at fault. Read on to know more what really happened and what is Realme's reply to the same.

Realme 5 caught fire

According to a report by Mysmartprice, Amit Rathi, a resident of Haryana saw his Realme 5 catching fire when he was riding his bike on March 17 and exploded in no time. Due to this, Rathi experienced minor burns on his as the smartphone was in his pocket when the incident took place.

It is suggested that Amit charged his smartphone with the original charger that came with the box and the bill is dated back to October 21, 2019. In addition to this, the report suggests that when taken the case was reported to Realme, a free replacement was offered. However, when the Amit reached to the customer care service, the executive demanded 50% of the total price of the Realme 5.

Realme's response

We, at Indiatvnews.com, contacted Realme and found out the truth indeed. Realme has suggested that the Realme 5 was damaged by external forces due to which the battery was damaged and it eventually caught fire.

Realme, in a statement issued to Indiatvnews.com, said, "The user's phone battery caught fire, and we have analyzed the phone. The phone was badly deformed by external forces, and the battery was punctured, causing the battery to catch fire. From the user's point of view, we have offered him a discount, asking him to replace a new mobile phone with 50% of the cost of his paid mobile phone, but the user did not agree, so he complained to social media. Please note that we are now in further communication with users."

Upon investigating into the matter, Realme provided us with an excel sheet and a couple of images suggesting that the smartphone was broken and deformed due to heavy external force applied on the frame, on the battery position, and another side of the device.

As a reminder, recently, a Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro also caught fire and blasted. As compensation for the same, Xiaomi gave the victim a free Redmi Note 7 Pro and a Xiaomi Mi backpack.

The aforementioned cases are a reminder that we should handle our smartphones with care and ensure they are not subjected to any manhandling so that our smartphones remain safe.

