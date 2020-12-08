Realme 5, 5i, 5s smartphones start receiving November Android security patch update

Realme 5 series smartphones start receiving Nov security update.

Realme has just announced that it has started rolling out the recent November 2020 security patch update for its Realme 5 series smartphones. The company claims that the update also offers several new features and system-level improvements.

"The update reaffirms Realme's commitment to provide regular and timely updates to its devices. And continuing the trend Realme 5, 5i and 5s devices are now fetching the November security update," the company said in a statement.

The OTA update is rolling out in stages and the users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

The update adds a toggle for displaying the keyboard when entering the app drawer, adds the Sunset to Sunrise option for eye comfort and also adds short-press power button to turn off flashlight feature while screen-off.

Further, the update adds a toggle for the physical button in screenshot setting page and optimizes the interactive mode for screenshot floating preview.

Realme recently rolled out the update for UI 2.0 for its 5G flagship X50 Pro 5G. Based on Android 11, the Realme UI 2.0 is one of the most customisable and seamless OS in the market, created for a highly personalized UI experience for the Gen Z user.

With the Realme UI 2.0, customers can choose notification bar colours, shortcut buttons, settings for interface icons, and other 23 interfaces. Realme UI 2.0 also offers exciting features that enhance social media experiences.

(with IANS inputs)