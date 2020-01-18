Realme 3 Pro starts receiving Android 10 based Realme UI update: How to download, what's new and more

Realme UI started rolling out for the Realme 3 Pro

Realme has started rolling out the Android 10 based Realme UI update for the Realme 3 Pro smartphone. The update is based on Oppo's ColorOS 7 and brings a new design and tons of exciting new features. While the update rollout process has begun, it will take some time before it reaches every Realme 3 Pro unit out there. Here's all you need to know about the latest update.

Realme UI brings a new design making visuals more attractive and it even operation more efficient now. It upgrades the phone's operating system from Android 9 Pie to Android 10 bringing most of the features introduced by Google. It also brings a new gesture navigation system making thing much smoother than before.

Additionally, Realme Share now supports sharing files with Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi devices. The update has also optimised the UI of the Contacts, Albums and Camera apps. The update brings in tons of other new features including new screenshot settings, Focus Mode, new charging animation, new artistic wallpapers, floating calculator, Dual Mode Music Share, dark mode and much more.

Also Read: Realme Buds Air review: Although a copy, it is a budget gem

Realme has rolled out the update via OTA (Over-the-Air) and you should receive it soon. While the phone will buzz in a notification once the update is available, you can also check for any available updates manually by heading over to Settings. The new update comes with RMX1851EX_11_C.01 package.

Latest Technology News