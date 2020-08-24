RailYatri ticketing platform's security flaw reportedly leaked lakhs of users' data

Image Source : PTI RailYatri is a popular ticketing platform

Popular ticketing platform RailYatri reportedly fell prey to a security glitch that led to the leakage of lakhs of users' personal information in India. The data was hosted on an unsecured server and exposed 700,000 users' personal details. Read on to know more about it.

RailYatri security issue

As per a report by The Next Web, the leaked data had users' information such as names, phone numbers, addresses, email IDs, ticket booking details, and partial credit or debit card numbers.

The security flaw was discovered by the security firm Safety Detectives. The team of researchers led by Anurag Sen found the unsecured Easticsearch server on August 10 that had 43GB of data, which was leaked. Furthermore, the 43GB of data was reduced to 1GB due to a Meow attack on August 12. For those who don't know, a Meow attack is an attack that deletes unsecured databases that run Elasticsearch, Redis, or MongoDB servers.

The leaked data also included information such as UPI IDs, location information, travel plans, and more than 37 million records including log files. The privacy breach can easily lead to the information being used for phishing or other scams. This can also cause physical security issues as people with malicious intents can misuse the location and travel plan details.

Safety Detectives reached out Computer emergency response team (CERT-In) and even RailYatri to bring the issue to their notice so that a possible fix can be released. However, neither RailYatri nor CERT-In reverted to this.

