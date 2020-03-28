PUBG Mobile update: Library map coming soon alongside a new game mode update

Image Source : MR. GHOST GAMING PUBG Mobile to soon get a new Library map.

PUBG Mobile is working on a couple of updates to keep up the excitement among the users. This is a time when people need these updates as they staying at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. These updates not only make the game more enticing but also add a level of spice with the introduction of new maps as well as new game modes. According to the popular YouTuber, Mr. Ghost Gaming, the Chinese version of the game has received a new map and it should extend to the global version soon.

The new map, called Library, is inspired by a real library and it is a small indoor map not made for Battle Royale matches. It is currently available only on the Chinese version of the latest PUBG Mobile Beta. Notably, this is the first time the game is receiving an indoor map. In order to make it exciting, the developers have also added multiple levels for players to explore.

Alongside the new map, the update will also introduce a new game mode that will allow players to fight in a team against another one. This might sound boring at first but this mode will let players cycle through all the ammunitions in the game. It is more like the Gun Game mode seen on the Call of Duty: Mobile where players will get a weapon upgrade when they eliminate the rival team members. After all the best weapons are used, players will be left with pistols and shotguns to fight in the final rounds. The last round will handover players a frying pan, which they have to use to kill an enemy to win the game.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile is currently celebrating its second anniversary by giving away more rewards to players. Also, they have added an amusement park in the beloved Erangel map where players can go to seek more in-game rewards. Also, the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is said to bring a new refreshed version of the map called the Erangel 2.0.