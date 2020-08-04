PUBG Mobile update brings Ancient Secret Mode, Team Gun Game: Here's how to play

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE PUBG Mobile latest update brings a new Ancient Mode.

PUBG Mobile is currently one of the most popular battle royale games on both Android and iOS platforms. Tencent Games, the developer behind the game, constantly rolls out updates for the game in order to ensure the hype among its players. With the latest update, PUBG Mobile gets a new ‘Ancient Secret Mode’ along with new in-game events and exclusive rewards.

PUBG Mobile has pushed out the new update for both Android and iOS platforms. The game now has a new Ancient Secret themed gameplay. The new mode can easily be selected from the menu while selecting the map and the mode for your gameplay. In this mode, the players will see an ancient secret building rising on Miramar and Erangel. The two-story structure begins each game at ground-level. Along with the progress of the game, the As the game progresses, the building begins to float and follows the play circle.

In terms of the gameplay, the PUBG Mobile players need to fight against a secretive boss who will be waiting in a sealed room on the second floor of the building. So, basically, the players will need to go with the flow until they can reach the second floor. Once they do manage to defeat the boss, they will be rewarded.

Alongside the new mode, PUBG Mobile has also added new themed outfits including Golden Pharaoh X-Suit, Warrior of Ra, Warrior of Nut, Underworld Guide and Mummy costumes. The players will be able to purchase these outfits and they can be upgraded up to six levels.

Besides that, PUBG Mobile has also introduced a new ‘Team Gun Game’, which is basically a 4v4 gameplay with Arena mode. The mode starts with weapons which continue to upgrade as the player gains points by killing enemies. At last, the player will get a pan using which he is supposed to kill the enemies to win the Chicken Dinner.

