PUBG Mobile, Spotify, Tinder and more not working for iOS users: Know what is it

Popular apps such as PUBG Mobile, Spotify, Tinder, Pinterest and more apps on iOS are crashing and are presently broken. Due to this, iOS user aren't able to access the apps and as the apps crash each time they are launched. Read on to know more about the issue.

PUBG Mobile, Spotify down?

As per the website DownDetector, apps such as PUBG Mobile, Spotify and Pinterest are currently down for users. While the exact reason for the sudden outage remains unknown, it is suggested that the reason behind this is Facebook's SDK as many apps use its SDK for users to login.

Facebook, in a post on GitHub, has suggested that it is aware of the ongoing issue for some iOS apps and is looking into the matter to resolve the problem. Since the apps in question are the popular ones, people are heading to Twitter to report the issue. The hashtag '#Spotify' is also trending on the micro-blogging site due to this. PUBG Mobile also addressed the issue via a tweet.

Currently, this issue is impacting a majority of the apps and games. We are actively working with related platforms and supporting to solve the problem. Please stay tuned for updates and thank you for your understanding and patience! https://t.co/BTZgmrSMw5 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 10, 2020

Here are some of the tweets being posted:

iPhone apps that use the Facebook SDK are crashing!!! (e.g. Viber, Spotify, Pinterest, SoundCloud, COD:M, PUBG Mobile)



While Facebook has yet to act on it, USE THE LOCKDOWN APP TO BLOCK THEM FROM ATTEMPTING TO CONTACT FACEBOOK SERVERS!!! (Steps to block in next tweet) pic.twitter.com/e5TMaouzFI — Chrissy (@chrissyuuuh) July 10, 2020

Spotify every time I try and open the app pic.twitter.com/WBv9ezppXB — Teekew (@TeekewFN) July 10, 2020

#SpotifyDown



Here’s the fix:

1. Turn on airplane mode or cut data connections



2. Open Spotify(it’ll open if data is off)



3. Once in app then turn data connection back on pic.twitter.com/awVU9otiYw — Emmanuel 𓂀 🏊🏽🍕 𓅓🇬🇭🇺🇸🇬🇧🦄 (@thepizzaknight_) July 10, 2020

waiting for spotify to start working again pic.twitter.com/Yaaq2zpudu — brona (@bealrightbrona) July 10, 2020

spotify, depop, pinterest and tinder are all not working rn? pic.twitter.com/tTbkSo8eLo — birthday girl kornelija (@watermeIonsugar) July 10, 2020

@PUBGMOBILE i cant open pubg mobile on my iphone 7 can you fix this? pic.twitter.com/buSxHtD8Fx — TooSoon (@TooSoon38822019) July 10, 2020

to anyone with an iphone who is trying to use #spotify and it isn’t working turn off wifi and your LTE and it will work. It's a problem with Spotify trying to connect to facebook



#SpotifyDown pic.twitter.com/x5oE86Aatv — Drizzle Animations (@DrizzleTweetz) July 10, 2020

However, the issue isn't being caused for Android and web users. We will update you soon once the issue is solved.

