PUBG Mobile, Spotify, Tinder and more not working for iOS users: Know what is it

PUBG Mobile, Spotify and more apps are down for many users. Read on to know more about the issue

New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2020 17:58 IST
Popular apps such as PUBG Mobile, Spotify, Tinder, Pinterest and more apps on iOS are crashing and are presently broken. Due to this, iOS user aren't able to access the apps and as the apps crash each time they are launched. Read on to know more about the issue.

PUBG Mobile, Spotify down?

As per the website DownDetector, apps such as PUBG Mobile, Spotify and Pinterest are currently down for users. While the exact reason for the sudden outage remains unknown, it is suggested that the reason behind this is Facebook's SDK as many apps use its SDK for users to login.

Facebook, in a post on GitHub, has suggested that it is aware of the ongoing issue for some iOS apps and is looking into the matter to resolve the problem. Since the apps in question are the popular ones, people are heading to Twitter to report the issue. The hashtag '#Spotify' is also trending on the micro-blogging site due to this. PUBG Mobile also addressed the issue via a tweet.

Here are some of the tweets being posted:

However, the issue isn't being caused for Android and web users. We will update you soon once the issue is solved.

