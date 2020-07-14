PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass rolled out: Here's how you can get one

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royal Pass now available.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 ‘Spark the Flame’ is finally here. With the beginning of a new Season, Tencent Games has announced the launch of a new Royale Pass, which is now available for all players. Using the Royal Pass, the users will get to play additional Season missions and earn more rewards.

Season 14 of PUBG mobile brings flame and fire inspired in-game items, including a new Commander Set, Rose Unicorn Helmet and the Avian Tyrant set. Additionally, the game is also celebrating the 2nd Anniversary of Royale Pass by bringing back the Roaring Dragon and Dragon Hunter rewards back from Season 5.

This season, Tencent Games is also allowing users to purchase the Royal Pass via Google Play. The Royal Pass Prime and Prime Plus are available for Rs. 440 and Rs. 1,150 respectively. The users can also choose to subscribe from the Google Play Store in monthly, quarterly and yearly plans.

Prime players will also get 300 or 900 RP vouchers every month. Moreover, the players will also get redemption discounts, Airplane Ranking display perks, RP perks, an RP Lucky Crate and much more.

As for the Elite Royale Pass, it is available for 600 UC whereas the Elite Plus Royale Pass is available at 1800 UC. The UC can be purchased at a price of Rs. 799 for 600 UC or Rs. 1,949 for 1800 UC.

Furthermore, the Season 14 Royal Pass owners can get all future passes free of cost. However, for that, the player will need to complete all the missions during the ongoing Season. This will also help in earning UC for the next purchase.

In case you do not want to spend money on PUBG Mobile, one can just get the normal Season 14 Royale Pass, which will provide with base rewards for completing tasks.

