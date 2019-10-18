PUBG Mobile update 0.15 brings new payload mode, Halloween items and a lot more

PUBG Mobile 0.15

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 started rolling out for all the users on October 16. The latest update to the popular mobile game brings a series of changes from the last update. Apart from the UI advancements, PUBG Mobile introduces new features like Payload Mode, Halloween items, Desert Eagle pistol, Ledge grab and more.

The new version 0.15.0 of the PUBG Mobile is now available for download on Google play store and Apple's app store. Users updating to the latest version before October 22 will get the Parachute Trail and 2,000 BP.

Payload Mode

The new Payload mode on the PUBG mobile game comes loaded with features that include a recall system. Teammate Recall option in this mode will allow users to take dead team member's ID cards and revive them at communication towers. Players will also be able to use helicopters in the battlefield. Weapons in this Payload mode include the M3E1-A, M79, RPG-7, M134 Minigun, and Grenade launchers.

Survive Till Dawn – Halloween Mode

With the latest update, PUBG Mobile's 'Survive Till Dawn' gameplay mode gets a Halloween revamp. The game mode will now get Halloweenized monsters to fight with. The Survive Till Dawn gameplay mode also gets a modified skybox, colours and background objects.

It's scary how good Update 0.15.0 is, with new features, new items, and the Survive till Dawn 2 Halloweeks Mode! Keep an eye out, we'll be rolling out the new Payload Mode coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/0K5KJRWkjI — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 17, 2019

Desert Eagle Pistol

The PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update also brings a new Desert Eagle Pistol which will be available across all. This pistol is reported to have the 'highest damage and muzzle velocity' of all the pistols available on the game. Players can also use this pistol while attaching Holographic Sight, Mira Red Dot, Laser Sight and magazines.

It's important to bring the right tool for the right job. The Desert Eagle, coming in Update 0.15.0 on October 16 along with a host of other improvements to guns, is usually the best tool if doing lots of damage is your goal! Are you ready for the Desert Eagle? pic.twitter.com/KaEFaVDwxb — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 13, 2019

Ledge Grab

The latest update also enables Ledge grab in PUBG mobile. The update will also allow users to climb between buildings and containers, and they can even jump in mid-air.