Image Source : BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Krafton announces launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, logo revealed.

PUBG Mobile India is one of the most awaited games of 2021. While the game is now ready to make a comeback, it is coming with a new name. Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, has announced the reveal of the much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game will release with exclusive in-game events, outfits and features. It will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be launched in India as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. The game will have a period of pre-registration ahead of the launch. Gamers who have been eagerly waiting for the game will be able to pre-register and get their hands-on experience at the earliest. As the name suggests, the game will be available to play only in India.

Krafton promises to collaborate with partners to build an esports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly, starting with a series of India specific in-game events at launch, which will be announced later.

With the launch of the all-new Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton claims to keep privacy and data security its top priority. The developer will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here.

The company claims that this time, more than ever, your health and safety will be a paramount priority.