PUBG Mobile India launch date, how to download, everything else you need to know.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September 2020. It left a lot of mobile gamers in grief until PUBG Corporation announced the game’s comeback in a new avatar called PUBG Mobile India. The announcement was made in November 2020 making the Indian gamers rejoice. However, we are about to enter Q2, 2021 and we have still not been able to experience the game in its new avatar yet.

Taking a look at the timeline of events, PUBG Corporation first made the announcement about the launch of PUBG Mobile India on November 12. On November 23, the pre-registration for the game was opened. On the very next day, we heard that PUBG India Pvt. Ltd. has been registered in India with a paid-up capital of Rs 5 lakh.

Now, mobile gamers are eagerly waiting for the game to officially launch in the country. However, the developers do not seem to get a nod from the Indian government for the launch of the game in India.

PUBG Mobile India’s website, as well as, its social media accounts are still showing a coming soon tag leaving some hope for PUBG fans living in India.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggests that the PUBG: New State website has support for the Hindi language in its source code. The same has been spotted by Gemwire.gg. This indicated that the company might launch the PUBG: New State in India instead of PUBG Mobile India.