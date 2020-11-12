PUBG Mobile India launch confirmed: All you need to know about the game's comeback

Image Source : PUBG PUBG Mobile launching in India soon.

PUBG Corporation has just announced its plans of coming back to India. The company is planning to launch a whole new game called PUBG Mobile India, which will be designed specifically for the Indian market. Alongside the game’s comeback, the company has also revealed plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment to the Indian gamers.

With the launch of PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Corporation’s first priority will be privacy and security of Indian player data. The company will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.

In order to build and foster a healthy gameplay environment, the in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. This means that various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers. Some of the new features will include, virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. Furthermore, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.

PUBG Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Krafton Inc., has also announced plans to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players. This means that the company will also contribute towards the Indian economy as they will be hiring over 100 employees specializing in business, esports and game development. In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service.

Lastly, PUBG Corp’s parent company Krafton has plans to make investments worth $100 million USD in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

As of now, PUBG Mobile is confirmed to return to India but the release date will be announced on a later date.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage