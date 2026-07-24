Delhi Police cancels leave of all personnel amid student protests, issues citywide deployment order

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing student protests in the national capital, Delhi Police has cancelled the leave of all its personnel until further orders to strengthen law and order arrangements across the city. According to an official order, no police personnel will be granted any routine leave, including casual leave and earned leave, with immediate effect. The directive applies to officers and personnel of all ranks and will remain in force until fresh instructions are issued.

The order states that leave will be sanctioned only in genuine emergency situations and only after verification and approval by the competent authority. It also directs all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to ensure strict compliance with the instructions so that adequate police strength remains available for deployment during the ongoing protests.

Commissioner's approval mandatory for training programmes

The directive further states that no police personnel will be allowed to attend any training course without the prior approval of the Delhi Police Commissioner until further orders. The order has been issued with the approval of the Delhi Police Commissioner, making it applicable across the force.

Move aimed at ensuring maximum security deployment

The decision comes as authorities continue to monitor the student protests and maintain heightened security across the national capital. Restricting leave is expected to ensure that sufficient police personnel remain available for crowd management, traffic regulation and maintaining public order if the situation escalates.

Police identify those accused of attacking personnel

According to sources, Delhi Police has begun identifying individuals allegedly involved in violence during the protests. Officials said those accused of assaulting police personnel would face strict legal action.

Sources added that while the police remain willing to listen to the concerns of students participating in peaceful demonstrations, stringent action will be taken against anti-social elements who allegedly took advantage of the protests and attacked security personnel.

CJP sticks to demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Although activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Centre, the Cockroach Janta Party has maintained that its protest will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. The group has reiterated that the sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar will not be withdrawn until its demand for the minister's resignation is met.

Government pushes anti-paper leak legislation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured students that the government will introduce a stringent law to curb paper leaks and protect the integrity of competitive examinations. The proposed anti-paper leak Bill is expected to be placed before the Union Cabinet and, after approval, is likely to be introduced in Parliament next week. The Prime Minister has said the government will make every effort to ensure the legislation is passed at the earliest.

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