'I was in my zone': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opens up after quickfire half-century against Zimbabwe

Harare:

The Indian team put forth a brilliant performance against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the ongoing three-game series. Coming on the back of a losing streak in the shortest format, the Men in Blue had lost two games against Ireland and four straight matches against England before the clash against Zimbabwe.

Low on confidence, the side made a compelling comeback and registered a seven-wicket win against Zimbabwe to take the lead in the series. Standing at the forefront of the win was 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The youngster opened the innings for India in the run chase and amassed 50 runs to his name in 19 deliveries.

After the game, Sooryavanshi took centre stage and talked about his performance and how confidence-inducing his knock was as India defeated Zimbabwe.

“When it is the starting phase of your career, and you get these kinds of innings early on, and you perform well, it builds confidence for the upcoming matches. It felt like I was in my zone, and I just backed my strengths, that is all,” Sooryavanshi told BCCI in an interview.

“I would dedicate this half-century to my family, my coaches, and everyone else who has helped me along my journey so far, through my good and bad phases. I did that celebration for my mom, and the other one was based on a conversation that I had with Rinku bhaiya (Rinku Singh),” he added.

The youngster opened up on playing in Harare

Furthermore, the 15-year-old also opened up on playing at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe and how he likes the vibe of the ground and expressed his desire to continue on a similar note.

“I like the vibe here; there are some grounds where you just love scoring runs, maybe it's like that. However, I am not taking this for granted, and I will continue to improve, contribute, and give my best to the team,” Sooryavanshi said.

With a win in the first T20I secured, India will be taking on Zimbabwe next on July 25th. The two sides will once again meet at the Harare Sports Club, and Men in Blue will look to clinch the series in the upcoming game.

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