Fast-track courts, speedy trials, timely justice: How Centre plans to tackle paper leak cases amid protests

New Delhi:

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government will set up fast-track courts to deliver speedy trials and strict punishment in cases involving examination paper leaks, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said that the government's decision to conduct day-to-day hearings through fast-track courts in paper leak cases would ensure speedy trials and timely justice for the youth.

What govt proposed in new draft law on paper leaks?

Meghwal said the issue of paper leaks was discussed on Thursday and termed the government's decision a significant step towards ensuring justice. The law minister also highlighted some of the points that the governments proposed new draft law would contain.

"The decision taken by the Prime Minister yesterday that cases related to paper leaks pending in courts will be heard in specially designated fast-track courts is a significant one. This will involve day-to-day hearings, speedy trials, and time-bound investigations, which will provide justice to the youth. This is a major decision. In the same process, discussions continued all day yesterday. The Minister said climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike and highlighted that the government has been in continuous communication, and further discussions are expected,” he said.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)How Centre plans to tackle paper leak cases amid protests

He said Sonam Wangchuk also ended his hunger strike and the government is consistently sensitive and engaging in dialogue; there are signs of further dialogue today as well. Appealing to the Opposition to allow Parliament proceedings to function, Meghwal said important bills are scheduled to be discussed during the session.

Government ready for talks with protesters: Meghwal

Responding to demands for a discussion on paper leaks in Parliament, Meghwal said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had already made it clear that the government was ready for a discussion.

"We would again request the opposition to allow the parliamentary proceedings to continue so that important bills can be discussed. If you want a discussion on paper leaks first, our Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, has already said that we can discuss paper leaks first. Now, they are referring to rules, saying "do it on 267" in the Rajya Sabha, and they are stuck on "56" here. It's a matter of discussion, so why are conditions being imposed? Discuss it, and do it in totality. How many states had paper leaks, what actions were taken, who were involved--discuss all of this. It will come before the country, and that's what the government wants," the law minister said.

Bhupender Yadav slams Opposition for aggressive stance on NEET issue

Earlier, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav criticised the Opposition for adopting an "aggressive stance" over the NEET issue and said that the concerns raised by them could have been discussed through the Business Advisory Committee and subsequently on the floor of Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said the government had invited the Opposition for a discussion and urged it to avoid "unnecessary politics" and instead engage in dialogue on the future of students and the country's education system."I believe the Opposition should not resort to unnecessary politics, stir up excitement, and exploit circumstances for small political gains. Parliament is a major forum where a full discussion should take place," Yadav said.

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