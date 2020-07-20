PUBG Mobile addiction: 13-year-old boy kills himself after a tiff over the Battle Royale game

Image Source : PIXABAY PUBG Mobile

Smartphone gaming addiction, or rather PUBG Mobile has led to another death of a teenager in India. In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy in Qasbayar village of Southern district Pulwama committed suicide as his father stopped him from playing the game. Read on to know more about this.

Another death due to PUBG Mobile

It is suggested that the 13-year-old's father asked him to eat food and stop playing the PUBG Mobile or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on his father's smartphone. The boy, who has been identified as Asrar Ahmad son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat,.was found hanging in his house after the incident.

While details regarding the incident aren't fully available, the two brothers had an argument over PUBG Mobile when they were playing the battle royale game, which led to the elder one committing suicide eventually. Local people are saying that some awareness needs to be done with regard to these games especially PUBG mobile game as it’s become a big addiction among the young.

For those who don't know, smartphone gaming has been an addiction for people since battle royale games such as PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile have been popularised. PUBG Mobile has led to several deaths in the past one year. The game has also given rise to crimes such as theft on the part of teenagers who are way too addicted to gaming. This has also led to a temporary ban on PUBG Mobile in India last year.

To recall, recently a Mohali-based teenager stole Rs. 2 lakhs from his grandfather to make the PUBG Mobile in-app purchases and a 16-year-old Punjab boy stole Rs. 16 lakhs for the same purpose.

Since smartphone gaming addiction is only surging, leading teenagers and even adults committing crimes they shouldn't, it has now become the need of the hour to educate people more on this. To curb the addiction, PUBG Mobile began including a limit on the gameplay. However, it needs to get strict for children.

What are your thoughts on the same? Comment below.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage