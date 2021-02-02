PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power Update with Season 17: APK Download, new features and more

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power Update with Season 17.

PUBG Mobile is still one of the most popular mobile games worldwide. While the game has been banned in India, it is still being played in a lot of countries both casually as well as competitively. As the fans are still keeping a track of the game and its updates, the company has been releasing updates every now and then. With the latest PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update, the company has also commenced the Season 17.

PUBG Mobile recently started receiving the 1.2 Runic Power update. Soon after the update was released, the Season 17 also kicked off bringing various new features to the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, which means the game is not available on the Indian version of the Google Play Store anymore. The users are also advised not to download the APK file and play the game in India.

In case you are not residing in India and for some reason you are not able to download the game’s latest update, here’s how you can download and install PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update:

Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile on your smartphone via any browser. Tap on the ‘APK Download’ option to download the APK file. Once the file has been downloaded, the user just needs to install it by opening the file. Before installing, do ensure that the ‘install from unknown source’ option is enabled on your Android smartphone.

Once the game has been installed, the users can simply run the game via the app drawer.