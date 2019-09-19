PS4 Diwali sale: Sony offers discount up to Rs 1,500

Image Source : SONY Sony offers discount up to Rs 500 on PS4 games as part of its Diwali Offer

Sony has slashed prices of PS 4 games as part of its Diwali sale offer. The price drop is up to Rs 1500. Most of the games that will be available on sale received a price drop of Rs 500 in some cases the price was dropped by Rs1000 and even Rs 1500. The discounts will be available as part of a limited period offer that will be active till October 10.

Games like Bloodborne and God of War III Remastered which were previously available for Rs 14999 will now be available for Rs 999 during the offer period among others, The Last of Us , Infamous Second Son and Unchartered 4: A thief's End will also get a price cut of Rs 500 on their earlier price of Rs 1499.

Blood and Truth VR, God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, God of War and Detroit: Become Humans have got a discount of Rs1000 on their previous price of Rs 2499 are now available at Rs 1499

The heaviest discount is available is on Days Gone which gets a price cut of Rs 1500 on its earlier price of Rs 3,999 and is now available at Rs 2499

Apart from offers on games, Sony has also introduced a discount of Rs 12,000 on PlayStation VR's earlier price. The virtual reality headset is now available Rs 25,990.

With mega sale from Amazon and Flipkart we can expect these prices to go down further. The games were already available at a similar or lower price than the new discounted price and with MRPs down gamers could get these games at a much lower price during the sale period on these e-commerce websites

Sony recently had even introduced a permanent price cut in PS4 Slim 1 TB price in India. The PS4 which was listed at a price of Rs 33,650 is now available in Rs 29,990.