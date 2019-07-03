Portronics Unipower universal charging hub cum travel power strip launched in India

Protronics unveils its new universal charging hub cum travel power strip called Portronics 'Unipower'. The Unipower is compact and lightweight that can charge up to three 5V USB devices and one 220V AC device at the same time. This helps in saving the trouble of carrying multiple adaptors for charging multiple gadgets.

It supports a 100V-240V range of input voltage and is backed by Intelligent Charging that allows USB ports to detect and deliver an ideal output up to 3.6A. It comes with three USB ports and 1 AC output that lets you charge 3 USB devices and 1AC 220V device at the same time.

It comes with BIS certification and offers Surge Protection. It comes with a Fire Retardant casing of 750-degree C. It is made out of high-quality strong ABS Plastic material that protects it from overheating and shock resistance.

The Portronics Unipower price in India is Rs 1,999 and can be bought both from online and offline stores.

