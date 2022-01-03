Portronics Launches Kronos Y1 Smart Calling Watch at INR 3,399

Follow us on Image Source : PR Portronics

Highlights The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.0 version and a smart calling

Kronos Y1 comes with Blood Pressure and Heart Rate Monitoring to track the health metrics accurately

ics Kronos Y1 smartwatch is available in two colour variants- Black and Grey

Portronics has launched the Kronos Y1 smartwatch with a smart calling feature in India. This newly launched fitness smartwatch is priced for INR 3399/- and is available through the official website of Portronics and other e-commerce portals.

Kronos Y1 smartwatch comes with a 1.75-inch HD dynamic display with a soft silicon wrist strap. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.0 version and a smart calling feature enables the user to easily handle the tele-interactions through the smartwatch. Moreover, the watch also has an in-built music controller which can be handled easily over the wrist.

For health concerns, the new smartwatch comes with Blood Pressure and Heart Rate Monitoring to track the health metrics accurately. Users can further use different sports modes to track daily fitness goals like Walking, Running, Sleep Tracking etc. Furthermore, the Kronos Y1 smartwatch comes with more than 200 customizable watch faces so that the users can choose the watch face according to their choices.

The Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch is available in two colour variants- Black and Grey, and further supports a 12-month warranty.