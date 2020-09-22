Poco X3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor launched in India: Features, specifications and more

Image Source : POCO Poco X3

Poco has finally launched the new Poco X3 in India. The smartphone is a part of the Poco X series and acts as a successor to the Poco X2. It comes with several highlights such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, 120Hz display, quad rear cameras and more. Read on to know more about the new Poco smartphone.

Poco X3 Features, Specifications

The Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole in the middle and 120Hz refresh rate. The display has the DynamicSwitch function that automatically switches between 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, depending upon the usage.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU, becoming the world's first to have one. The device supports LiquidCool Technology Plus for heat dissipation and Game Turbo 3.0 for a smooth gameplay. It comes in three RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB.

Camera-wise, it has four rear cameras: a 64MP main camera with Sony IMX682 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field of view, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device gets various camera features such as AI capabilities, Pro mode features (Cyberpunk mode, Gold Vibes Mode and an all-new AI Skyscaping 3.0), LED flash, 4K videos, portrait mode, HDR, and more. The front camera stands at 20MP.

The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 33W MMT (Middle Middle Tab) fast charging and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10 with Poco Launcher 2.0. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock, and P2i splash- and dust-resistant coating. The Poco X3 comes in Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue colours.

Poco X3 Price, Availability

The Poco X3 is priced at Rs. 16,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, Rs. 18,499 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Rs. 19,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone will be up for grabs via Flipkart ar 12 noon, starting September 29.

