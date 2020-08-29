Poco X3 launching soon: Expected specifications, features

Image Source : ANGUS KAI HO NG / TWITTER Poco X3 is expected to launch on September 8.

Xiaomi’s spun-off brand Poco is gearing up to launch their next smartphone in India. The Poco X3 will be a direct successor to the Poco X2 that was launched back in February. With the wave of teasers and rumours coming in, the company has just confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will feature a 64-megapixel camera sensor.

According to a tweet posted by Angus Kai Ho Ng, Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson at Poco, the Poco X3 will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back. Alongside the text, the executive also posted a couple of pictures confirming the 64MP sensor on the upcoming smartphone.

Earlier this week, the Poco X3 was spotted on the US FCC website with the name Poco M2007J20CG. This was first tipped by Abhishek Yadav on Twitter and then was reported by GSMArena. The report has also shown a rear panel schematic of the upcoming device. The Poco logo is clearly visible and it also features the label “64MP AI super camera” hinting towards the 64MP primary camera module.

Testing out the camera set-up with the latest #POCOX3

It's really more than just a normal 64MP📷📸

Lots of cool awesome features to share very soon!



Both photos were taken by POCO X3 ☺️#POCOisBack #POCOX3 NFC pic.twitter.com/eBCLe8WZ4d — Angus Kai Ho Ng (@anguskhng) August 27, 2020

Moreover, the FCC listing also confirms that the Poco X3 will support dual SIM but will be limited with support for 4G networks instead of 5G. The listing further suggests that the upcoming device will feature Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Apart from that, the Poco X3 was also spotted in TUV Rheinland’s official database by Twitter user @the_tech_guy. The database suggests that Poco X3 will come with a massive 5,160mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology.

Other leaks and rumours suggest that the upcoming smartphone will run Android 10 based MIUI 12 right out of the box. Poco X3 is said to feature a 120Hz OLED display and draw its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor.

The smartphone itself is expected to launch in India on September 8.

