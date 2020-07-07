Poco M2 Pro with 48MP quad-rear cameras launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : POCO Poco M2 Pro comes in three colour options.

Poco, Xiaomi’s spun-off brand, has just launched yet another smartphone in India. The Poco M2 Pro is the first smartphone in the Poco M series. The new series will bring a more affordable line of devices. The all-new Poco M2 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup at the back, a hole-punch display and much more. The smartphone also comes with P2i nano-coating for a dust- and splash resistance.

Poco M2 Pro Specifications

Poco M2 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

As for the optics, the Poco M2 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of the 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone supports features like Pro Colour Mode, Pro Video Mode, RAW Mode, LOG Mode and more. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel in-screen selfie camera.

Poco M2 Pro Price, Availability

Poco M2 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB+64GB variant. The 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The smartphone will go on sale for the first time in India on July 14, 2020. The sale will take place on Flipkart at 12 noon. The handset will be available in three colour options - Out of the Blue, Green and Greener and Two Shades of Black.

